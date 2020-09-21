BoK And Khalti Signed An Agreement

Bank of Kathmandu Limited has signed an agreement with Khalti Digital Wallet to facilitate its internet and mobile banking customers for digital payments. Ritesh Lamichane-Head Research, Product Development & Marketing Bank of Kathmandu Limited. and Amit Agrawal - Director of Khalti signed a partnership agreement amidst a ceremony organized at the bank’s head office.

With this partnership, Bank of Kathmandu customers across the nation can now load funds in their Khalti wallet using the bank’s mobile banking and internet banking service and make all kinds of digital payments available at Khalti’s platform. Bank of Kathmandu believes that the customers of the bank will benefit from this kind of cooperation.

The Bank has been focusing on the needs of the users by bringing the services and facilities to the valued customers at different times with its motto "We Make Your Life Easier". The services and facilities provided by this bank focus on the convenience of the customers rather than the commercial benefits and the bank believes that such customer-centric services will continue to be a priority in the future as well.