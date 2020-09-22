Strengthening UN As Center Of Multilateralism: PM Oli

Sept. 22, 2020, 4:26 p.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Olii has said that it was a collective responsibility of the Member States to strengthen and empower the UN as the centre of multilateralism to deal with the complex challenges confronting the world reports RSS.

According to national news agency, the UN was at a crossroads of continuity and transformation, PM Oli noted in his address, through a pre-recorded video, to the high-level meeting held at New York on Monday evening to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.

RSS reports while expressing his satisfaction on the ever-growing partnership between Nepal and the UN in all three pillars- peace and security, development, and human rights, the Prime Minister observed that Nepal has been providing one of the most dedicated and professional services to the UN peace operations for over six decades.

He further noted, “The UN has been a key partner in our development process. We continue to contribute to the protection and promotion of human rights constructively. We believe that all human rights are equal and must be treated in their totality”.

There is no alternative to unity, solidarity and cooperation, he said, adding, “We must reaffirm these values and commit ourselves to move beyond rhetoric to action. With timely reforms, we must enable the UN to build a just, fair, and rules-based international order, the Prime Minister stated”.

“With timely reforms, the UN should be enabled as a body to build a just, fair, and rules-based international order where no nation is superior to others”, he said.

The globe has expected the UN to protect the neediest countries and peoples, promote the sovereign equality and dignity of all, fight against the threats like pandemics, climate crisis and terrorism, and ensure total elimination of nuclear, chemical, biological, radiological and all other weapons of mass destruction.

The Declaration on the commemoration of the seventy-fifth anniversary of the United Nations was adopted earlier in the meeting convened under the theme of ‘The future we want, the United Nations we need: reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism’, shared the Permanent Mission of Nepal to the United Nations.

A total of 182 speakers including 88 Heads of State and 44 Heads of Government are scheduled to address the commemorative event.

Agencies

