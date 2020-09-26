Citizens Along The Border Areas Could Save Nepal’s Territory: Home Minister Thapa

Sept. 26, 2020, 4:21 p.m.

Minister for Home Affairs, Ram Bahadur Thapa has said border security could be done effectively by mobilizing local residents rather than security personnel reports RSS.

At a press conference organized at Khalanga, Home Minister Thapa said, "The government alone could not protect the border. Citizens along the border areas could save the territory in a further effective manner".

He further noted that border security could be strengthened by properly safeguarding and managing citizens residing along the border areas.

According to national news agency, the northern bordering area of Darchula is of strategically important, he said, adding that the government has laid emphasis on the area which shares borders with world's two landmasses, India and China. The government has prioritized the development of the area realizing its vast tourism potentials, he further noted.

Minister Thapa also went on saying that the government would promptly take a decision to set up an immigration office in the territory and also install further telephone line in Byas for effective communication reports national news agency.

"The border administration office based in Byas would be brought into operation without any delay", he said pledging to depute permanent staff in the area.

Also present in the discussion at Chhangaru of Byas with the home minister were Inspector General of Armed Police (IGP) Shailendra Khanal, home secretary Maheswor Neupane, lawmaker from Darchula Ganesh Singh Thagunna, political adviser Surya Subedi, security adviser Indra Jeet Rai, Nepal Army senior official Pawan Raj Ghimire and APF's AIG Ram Sharan Poudel reports RSS.

