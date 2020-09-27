Generally Cloudy In Province 1,2, Bagmati And Gandaki

There will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Province 5, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1.

There will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

A trough runs from northeast Uttar Pradesh and Bihar is weakening further.