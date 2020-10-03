Rafael Nadal Reaches French Open Last 16

Rafael Nadal sent another ominous warning to his French Open rivals by dropping five games in a third-round win over Italy's Stefano Travaglia.
Nadal, 34, is looking for a record-extending 13th title and was ruthless on Court Philippe Chatrier in a 6-1 6-4 6-0 victory.
Travaglia, 28, won just six points in the first set but settled down to make it more of a contest for the Spaniard.
However, Nadal upped the tempo again to set up a meeting with Sebastian Korda.
"To win against a player like Stefano with this score is because I did a lot of things well, I played more aggressive than the previous days so I'm happy with that," said second seed Nadal.
"I went to the net more often, I hit a lot more winners, my serve is working."
Source:BBC
VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75