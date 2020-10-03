Rafael Nadal Reaches French Open Last 16

Oct. 3, 2020, 7:04 a.m.

Rafael Nadal sent another ominous warning to his French Open rivals by dropping five games in a third-round win over Italy's Stefano Travaglia.

Nadal, 34, is looking for a record-extending 13th title and was ruthless on Court Philippe Chatrier in a 6-1 6-4 6-0 victory.

Travaglia, 28, won just six points in the first set but settled down to make it more of a contest for the Spaniard.

However, Nadal upped the tempo again to set up a meeting with Sebastian Korda.

"To win against a player like Stefano with this score is because I did a lot of things well, I played more aggressive than the previous days so I'm happy with that," said second seed Nadal.

"I went to the net more often, I hit a lot more winners, my serve is working."

Source:BBC

Agencies

