EU To Provide Technical Assistance To CAAN

EU To Provide Technical Assistance To CAAN

Oct. 4, 2020, 2:02 p.m.

The European Union (EU) has acknowledged positive development in the Aviation sector while reiterating that further progress needed to be made in the implementation of the legislation.Link of Full Press Release

Nepal briefed on its substantial efforts to improve air safety, notably regarding the proposed new aviation legislation, which is currently under consideration of the Federal Parliament of Nepal

During a meeting of the 12th Nepal-EU Joint Commission on Friday afternoon, the EU announced that it is looking forward to developing a technical assistance project to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) in order to support their efforts to enhance the aviation safety oversight in Nepal In view of continuing to work together on this issue.

According to a press statement released jointly from Brussels and Kathmandu, Nepal briefed on its substantial efforts to improve air safety, notably regarding the proposed new aviation legislation, which is currently under consideration of the Federal Parliament of Nepal.

In addition to aviation, Nepal and EU In addition to aviation, a wide range of issues of mutual interest was discussed in a cordial, candid and constructive atmosphere.

Nepal is currently under a European Union blacklist.

Read full news

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Supreme Court Deferred Hearings After SC Justice Test Positive For COVID-19
Oct 04, 2020
Bahrain Prince Nasser Becomes First Royal From Gulf Atop Mt. Lobuche
Oct 04, 2020
Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Provinces 1, 2, Bagmati And Gandaki
Oct 04, 2020
PM Oli’s Advisors Rimal, Bhattarai And Thapa Tested COVID-19 Positive
Oct 03, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1177 New Cases Of COVID-19
Oct 03, 2020

More on News

Supreme Court Deferred Hearings After SC Justice Test Positive For COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 31 minutes ago
PM Oli’s Advisors Rimal, Bhattarai And Thapa Tested COVID-19 Positive By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 36 minutes ago
30 Years Of Germany Unity, Friendship Instead Of Hatred: Ambassador Roland Schäfer By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Kalinga Literary Festival Celebrated The Birth Anniversary Of Mahatma Gandhi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Foreign Minister Gyawali Call For A Time-Bound General, And Complete Disarmament By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Lumbini Proposed As Name Of Province 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Bahrain Prince Nasser Becomes First Royal From Gulf Atop Mt. Lobuche By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 04, 2020
White House, Trump Give Conflicting Account Of His Condition By Agencies Oct 04, 2020
Man City's Title Chances Is Fading By Agencies Oct 04, 2020
Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Provinces 1, 2, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 04, 2020
India's Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 100,000 With No Sign Of An End By REUTERS Oct 03, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1177 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75