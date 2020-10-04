EU To Provide Technical Assistance To CAAN

The European Union (EU) has acknowledged positive development in the Aviation sector while reiterating that further progress needed to be made in the implementation of the legislation.Link of Full Press Release

Nepal briefed on its substantial efforts to improve air safety, notably regarding the proposed new aviation legislation, which is currently under consideration of the Federal Parliament of Nepal

During a meeting of the 12th Nepal-EU Joint Commission on Friday afternoon, the EU announced that it is looking forward to developing a technical assistance project to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) in order to support their efforts to enhance the aviation safety oversight in Nepal In view of continuing to work together on this issue.

According to a press statement released jointly from Brussels and Kathmandu, Nepal briefed on its substantial efforts to improve air safety, notably regarding the proposed new aviation legislation, which is currently under consideration of the Federal Parliament of Nepal.

In addition to aviation, Nepal and EU In addition to aviation, a wide range of issues of mutual interest was discussed in a cordial, candid and constructive atmosphere.

Nepal is currently under a European Union blacklist.

Read full news