COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 19 Deaths, Nine In Kathmandu Valley

Oct. 5, 2020, 4:46 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 19 COVID-19 related deaths on Monday. This is the highest single-day fatalities recorded in Nepal till date.

Of the 19 fatalities, nine were detected in the Kathmandu Valley itself. Three females aged 76, 81 and 83 and six males aged 26, 65, 67, 78, 81 and 91 of Kathmandu and three males aged 3, 55 and 71 of Lalitpur, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died while receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation

A total of 19 persons, five females and 14 males, succumbed to the novel coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, revealed the daily report released by the MoHP.

A 55-year-old male of Sunsari, a 65-year-old female of Parsa, two males aged 42 and 69 of Sarlahi, a 62-year-old male of Chitwan, a 46-year-old female of Gorkha and a 36-year-old male of Nawalparasi (East) succumbed to the infection.

With this, Nepal's COVID-19 death toll has reached 554 and the death rate is at 0.62 per cent.

