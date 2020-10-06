Rain Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Province 1

Oct. 6, 2020, 7:51 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in rest of the Province. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1 and light rain at one or two places of Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

During the next 24 hours, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in rest of the Province. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1.

As one low pressure has already formed in October, another low pressure will travel to the Bay of Bengal by 9th October from the Gulf of Thailand. This weather system has the potential to intensify into a depression and may affect Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. There seems to be a series of low pressure developing in the Bay of Bengal this month as another low may enter the Bay of Bengal by October 16th. That will be the third weather system in the Bay of Bengal this month. We must wait and check if any other weather system forms over the Bay of Bengal this October or not.

