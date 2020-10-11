Light Rain Is Likely At One Or Two Places Of Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki

Oct. 11, 2020, 6:51 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light rain is possible at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light rain is possible at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country.

A Low Pressure area has formed over north Andaman Sea us moving west-north-westwards & intensify into a Depression over central Bay of Benga. It is further moving west-northwestwards

