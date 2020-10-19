KOICA’s Consultative Webinar For Its Volunteer Partner Organizations

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has organized a consultative webinar for its Volunteer Partner Organizations on October 16, 2020 via Cisco WebEx Meet.

The webinar aimed to share the concept “e-volunteering” to all the recipient organizations. KOICA has shared this concept to internalize the new normal situation during this pandemic. Via this concept KOICA wants to reach and serve its volunteer partner organizations in this pandemic. Similarly, sharing integrity approach is also another objective of this program which promotes SDG 16.

Every year KOICA review and evaluate its volunteer program with sharing and exchanging the best practices and creative ideas to improve volunteer program in Nepal among volunteer-related organizations. This meeting gave a platform to discuss ways to promote a better policy and effective implementation of Volunteer program in the future. About 18 participants from different volunteer partner organizations participated in the program.

Sunghoon Ko, Country Director of KOICA Nepal Office emphasized on the importance of cooperation from recipient organization in order to strengthen the KOICA program in Nepal. He also focused on e-volunteering and urged to re launch the Korea Overseas Volunteer (KOV) Program after COVID situation. He wished a grand success of the workshop.

Representatives from Kathmandu University and Pokhara University shared their experiences and prospects related to e-volunteering. Simultaneously, Suryodaya Municipality and Thapathali Campus also shared their expectations from KOICA.

The KOICA Volunteer Program is one of the main pillars of the KOICA programs. KOICA volunteer program aims to contribute to poverty reduction and sustainable development and to promote friendly relations between Korea and host countries.

KOICA Volunteer program started in Nepal in 1990. Since then KOICA Volunteers are deployed in various governmental organizations within and outside the Kathmandu valley according to the demands and request from Nepalese government. These KOICA volunteers are from various backgrounds like Education, Health, ICT, agriculture, etc.

Volunteer program is an important aspect of KOICA’s cooperation program in Nepal which supports to transfer Korean knowledge, expertise and technology directly in the grass root level. KOICA is committed in increasing the numbers of volunteers in Nepal.