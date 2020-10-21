Partly Cloudy In Province 1, Bagmati, Gandaki, Province 2 And Karnali

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province , partly cloudy in Province 2 and Karnali Province and mainly fair in the rest of the Province. According to Metrological Forecasting Division, Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1 and Bagmati Province.
During the next 24 hours, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country , partly cloudy in Lumbini Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is possible at one or two places of Sudur Pashchim Province.
VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
