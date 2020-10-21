Partly Cloudy In Province 1, Bagmati, Gandaki, Province 2 And Karnali

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province , partly cloudy in Province 2 and Karnali Province and mainly fair in the rest of the Province. According to Metrological Forecasting Division, Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1 and Bagmati Province.

During the next 24 hours, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country , partly cloudy in Lumbini Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is possible at one or two places of Sudur Pashchim Province.