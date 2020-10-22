Generally Cloudy In The Hill Areas Of Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of Province 1, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy in Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province. Light rain is possible at one or two places of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is possible at one or two places of Province 1.