Nepal Rescues 123,848 Nepalis In The Last Five Months

COVID-19 Crisis Management Center (CCMC) has said that Nepal rescues a total of 123,848 Nepalis from 32 different countries. They have have returned home amid the COVID-19 pandemic by a rescue flights arranged by the government.

Following banning of international border in April to prevent COVID-19, large numbers of Nepalese stranded abroad.

According to the CCMC, 123,848 Nepalis have returned home as of Wednesday evening. So far, Nepalis have returned home from 32 countries, including 577 from Jordan, 64 from Cyprus, 39 from Iraq and 85 from India.

Normally, a large number of Nepalis working in India entered Nepal by land rather than by air.

According to the statistics, 50 Nepalis have returned from Afghanistan, 1,100 from Australia, 2,126 from Oman, 22,612 from Qatar, 26 from Myanmar, 9,923 from Kuwait and 3,541 from Japan.

Similarly, 477 Nepalis have returned from Thailand, 1,811 from South Korea, 930 from Bangladesh, 17,932 from Malaysia and 1,026 from Maldives.

Similarly, six Nepalis have returned from Sri Lanka, 35,990 from UAE, 17,522 from Saudi Arabia, 856 from Singapore, 546 from Hong Kong, 111 from Pakistan, 1,339 from Bahrain, 437 from USA, 229 from the UK and 127 from Israel.

Similarly, 540 Nepalis have returned from China, 201 from Philippines, 10 from Switzerland and 250 from South Sudan.

According to the report, so far 13,909 rescued people are currently staying in different hotel quarantines, 7,682 in home quarantines, 4,865 in local quarantines and 67 are directly admitted to different hospitals. Within this period, 96,243 have been sent to their respective States.