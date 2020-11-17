Heavy Snowfall In Khaptad Region On Monday

Heavy Snowfall In Khaptad Region On Monday

Nov. 17, 2020, 1:19 p.m.

Snowfall took place in Khaptad – the main tourism site of Sudurpaschim. With the snowfall the mercury has dipped in the area reports RSS.

According to RSS, snowfall continued taking placing on Sunday evening and Monday afternoon. Cold has invariably increased in and around Khaptad area with incessant snowfall for two consecutive days.

The snowfall has made the ridges of Khaptad panoramic. General Secretary of Chamber of Commerce and Khaptad Jhigrana Homestay operator Deepak Bahadur Khadka said the snow was around half feet. “Snowfall has decreased the temperature in the area”, he added.

Tourists are increasingly attracted to take joy of scenic beauty of Khpatad area following the snowfall. As the snowfall up to December 30 will not be frozen it will not cause any harmful effects to the tourists visiting the snow-capped area here, according to the Khaptad National Park Office.

The local administration has banned the visits and mobility of people in an unregulated manner due to fear of coronavirus outbreak. However, there is a gradual rise in the inflow of domestic and outer district tourists to Khaptad area for fun.

The temperature here has decreased to minus five degree Celsius. Local people have said that the mercury has excessively fallen in the areas including Kudasen, Jhigrana, Bhalma, Waglek and Goladeu with the incessant snowfall.

Agencies

