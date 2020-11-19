COVID-19 Survivors May Have Long Lasting Immunity

COVID-19 Survivors May Have Long Lasting Immunity

Nov. 19, 2020, 8:30 a.m.

Regardless of their detectable antibody levels, most COVID-19 survivors are likely to have lasting protection against severe COVID-19 if they become reinfected, thanks to other components of the body's immune response that remember the new coronavirus in different ways, researchers say.

In a study of 185 patients, including 41 who had been infected more than six months earlier, scientists at La Jolla Institute for Immunology in California found that multiple branches of the immune system - not just antibodies - recognized the novel coronavirus for at least eight months.

For example, so-called memory B cells that could recognize the virus and produce antibodies to fight it were more abundant six months after infection than at one month, they reported in a paper posted on Monday on bioRxiv ahead of peer review.

The new findings "suggest that the immune system can remember the virus for years, and most people may be protected from severe COVID-19 for a substantial time," said study leaders Shane Crotty and Alessandro Sette.

Reuters logo.png

REUTERS

Sinovac's COVID-19 Vaccine Induces Quick Immune Response
Nov 18, 2020
Moderna Shot Found To Be 94.5% Effective In Large Study
Nov 16, 2020
India To Fly In Medical Staff, Ramp Up Testing Amid Rising Cases In Delhi
Nov 16, 2020
Putin Says All Russian COVID-19 Vaccines Are Effective
Nov 10, 2020
Nepal To Provide Free COVID-19 Tests And Treatment As Cases Surge
Nov 10, 2020

More on Health

U.S. And European Regulators May Authorize Coronavirus Vaccines For Emergency Use Soon By Agencies 3 hours, 22 minutes ago
Delhi Takes Emergency Measures Amid 'Third Wave' Of COVID-19 By Agencies 18 hours, 3 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1036 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 52 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1442 New Cases, 3558 Recovery And 12 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 1 minute ago
Sinovac's COVID-19 Vaccine Induces Quick Immune Response By REUTERS 19 hours, 11 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 339 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago

The Latest

Chhath Puja 2020: Sandhya Argha, Time, Rituals and Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2020
ADB SUPPORT: Clean Brick Kiln By A Correspondent Nov 19, 2020
'I'm Tired Of Always Being Everyone's Problem': Messi By Agencies Nov 19, 2020
Weather Forecast For November 19: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2020
World Bank Provides Nepal Rs.42 Billion To Support Urban Development And Financial Sector Stability By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 18, 2020
Zonta Club Kathmandu Supports Durbar School For Online Learning And Education By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 18, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75