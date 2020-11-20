Weather Forecast For November 20: Mainly Fair Across Nepal

Nov. 20, 2020, 7:03 a.m.

With no major weather system prevailing, there will be mainly fair in rest of the country with partly cloudy in the hilly areas. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and Mainly fair in rest of the country.

