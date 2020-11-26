Light Snow Fall Is Likely In Central And Western High Mountains

Nov. 26, 2020, 7:42 a.m.

Under the influence of Western Disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the central and western high mountainous regions and at one or two places of the eastern high mountainous region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in the rest of the country tonight. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountainous region.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

