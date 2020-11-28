Kathmandu Valley Logs 645 New Cases Of COVID-19

Kathmandu Valley Logs 645 New Cases Of COVID-19

Nov. 28, 2020, 6:22 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 645 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 9368 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 645 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 645 cases, 485 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 124 in Lalitpur and 36 in Bhaktapur.

The number of active cases in Kathmandu at present is 8,039 while those of Lalitpur and Bhaktapur are 1,626 and 632 respectively.

With 1380 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 230723.

