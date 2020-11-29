Chandra Dhakal Win The Elections Of The Senior Vice President Of FNCCI

Chandra Dhakal Win The Elections Of The Senior Vice President Of FNCCI

Nov. 29, 2020, 8:38 a.m.

Chandra Dhakal win the elections of Senior Vice President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry(FNCCI).

Dhakal defeated his nearest rival Kishor Pradhan during the election held on Saturday to elect a new Senior Vice President of the umbrella organizations of businesses across the country.

With the elections, Dhakal’s will led the FNCCI as 20th President of the FNCCI. As the incumbent senior vice president automatically gets elected as the President of the FNCCI, the incumbent senior vice president Shekhar Golchha will now head the FNCCI and succeed President Bhawani Rana.

Dhakal has secured 522 percent votes in the Associate, while his rival Pradhan secured 375 votes in the group that carries a weightage of 30 percent votes overall. Similarly, Dhakal secured 59 percent votes and his rival Pradhan secured 39 percent votes in the commodity group that has a weightage of 20 percent of the total votes.

In the district-municipal group that has a weightage of 50 percent of the total votes, Dhakal secured 52, while Pradhan bagged 53 votes.

Dhakal was able to secure a total of 54.23 percent of the total votes cast by securing 12.04 percent votes in the commodity, 24.76 percent in industry/commerce, and 17.4 percent in the associate group. His rival Pradhan was able to secure a total of 54.74 percent votes.

In the election results announced on Saturday night itself, Vice President Anjan Shrestha (commodity) and Ram Chandra Shanghai (district/municipal) from the Pradhan panel were declared winners.

Photo: Deshsanchar

