Save The Children Calls For Protection Of Children In Nepal

Save The Children Calls For Protection Of Children In Nepal

Nov. 30, 2020, 3:31 p.m.

Kathmandu, November 29 - In the context of the increased incidences of violence against children in the country, Save the Children condemns such acts against children, particularly the sexual violence against girls.

Save the Children calls upon the federal and local government, and all relevant stakeholders to take strong actions to protect children of Nepal. As enshrined in the Constitution of Nepal, the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Child Rights Act 2018, we urge the government to uphold the Rights of Children, ensure protection mechanism is mobilized effectively and efficient to protect children and prevents such cases from happening in the future.

“The recent reported cases of violence underscore the need for all acts of violence against children to be reported to the authorities and dealt with by the legal system. We urge the law enforcement agencies and judicial system to ensure swift application of legal redress,” said Jennifer Syed, Country Director of Save the Children in Nepal.

Save the Children believes that it is possible to create a safer world for children. While fulfilling our own responsibility towards children, we would like to urge all relevant bodies to prioritize protection of children and respond to violence against children, including girls and women.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 809 New Cases Of COVID-19
Nov 30, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1473 New Cases, 1931 Recovery And 29 Deaths
Nov 30, 2020
A Big Rally Held Demanding Constitutional Monarchy And Hindu Kingdom In Kathmandu
Nov 30, 2020
Nepalese Peacekeepers Intervene To Prevent Inter Communal Clashes in Lakes
Nov 30, 2020
Experts Highlights Importance Of Digital Solution To Drive Agriculture In A Post COVID-19 World
Nov 30, 2020

More on News

A Big Rally Held Demanding Constitutional Monarchy And Hindu Kingdom In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 26 minutes ago
Nepalese Peacekeepers Intervene To Prevent Inter Communal Clashes in Lakes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 57 minutes ago
Experts Highlights Importance Of Digital Solution To Drive Agriculture In A Post COVID-19 World By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 28 minutes ago
I Am Here To Further Strengthen Our Ties With Nepal: General Wei Fenghe By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 9 minutes ago
Hindu Nationalist Held A Big Rally Demanding To Revive Monarchy And Hindu Kingdom In Nepalgunj By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Chinese Defense Minister To Arrive Tomorrow By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

TANAHUN HYDRO PROJECT: Work Despite Holidays By A Correspondent Nov 30, 2020
NEPALESE MIGRANT WORKERS: Rush To India By Keshab Poudel Nov 30, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Logs 809 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 30, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1473 New Cases, 1931 Recovery And 29 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 30, 2020
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Date, Significance And Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 30, 2020
Defense Chief's Nepal Visit Signals Resilient Friendship: Global Times By Agencies Nov 30, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75