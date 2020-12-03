COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1343 New Cases, 2211 Recovery And 13Deaths

With 1343 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 237589.

The spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 9289 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1343 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 2211 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 220272 the recovery rate is 92.71 percent.

As many as 13 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1551.There are 15766 are active cases in the country.