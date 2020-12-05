Nepal Samaj Germany Brings Nepalese Diaspora To Discuss Nepal’s Development Needs

Deputy chief of Mission at Nepalese Embassy in Germany Surendra Kumar Yadav said that there need to have cooperation among various Diaspora organizations. Speaking as a chief DCM Yadav urged the Nepalese Diaspora to transfer their knowledge for the betterment of Nepal.

Organized by Nepali Samaj Germany, an organization of non-resident Nepalis, various speakers spoke in a two-day online workshop for Nepalese Diaspora and Diaspora organizations.

The objective of the workshop titled ‘Cooperation Makes a Difference’ was to share knowledge among them and plan a project for home country Nepal.

‘Sharing and transferring of knowledge can help both countries, Nepal and Germany, and connect Nepalese Diaspora with the motherland,’ stated Shiva Adhikari, president and founder member of Nepali Samaj.

Those took part in the program include high level officials from CIM/GIZ Nepal and Germany attended the program. The event was an interactive and speakers from Nepal, Germany and Columbia shared their experiences and motivated participants to work together.

The Nepali Samaj is doing various development works with partner institutions in Nepal and organizing various programs to promote Nepal in Germany.