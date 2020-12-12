Kathmandu Valley Logs 482 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 482 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 5242 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 482 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 482 cases, 381 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 69 in Lalitpur and 33 in Bhaktapur.

With 899 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 247593.