Constitutional Council To Recommend The Name Of Constitutional Bodies

Following the amendment of Constitutional Council (Functions, Duties, Rights and Procedures) Amendment Ordinance, the meeting of Constitutional Council held Tuesday evening did not make any headway in appointing officials in the vacant posts of the constitutional bodies.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari Tuesday issued the Constitutional Council (Functions, Duties, Rights and Procedures) Amendment Ordinance.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers held at the official residence of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in Baluwatar on Tuesday had decided to recommend President Bhandari for the issuance of the ordinance, Minister for Communication and Information Technology and government spokesperson Parbat Gurung confirmed after the meeting.

The President issued the ordinance on the basis of the recommendation of the Cabinet meeting held today, Joint Secretary and spokesperson Badrinath Adhikari at the Office of President also confirmed.

According to the Office of the President, President Bhandari issued the Constitutional Council (Functions, Duties, Rights and Procedures) Ordinance, First Amendment, 2077 B.S on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers pursuant to Article 114 (1) of the Constitution of Nepal.

The meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Official Residence in Baluwatar hold discussions on filling up the vacancies in several constitutional bodies, including the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA), Election Commission (EC), National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), National Women’s Commission (NWC) and National Dalit Commission among others.

Ganesh Timalsina, Chairman of the National Assembly and one of the members of the Constitutional Council, said, “The meeting today has started discussion over the longstanding vacancies at various constitutional bodies. However, no decision on appointments was made.”

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s Press Advisor Surya Thapa said, “The meeting today was focused on the issues including the functions of the Constitutional Council and potential candidates for the vacant posts in several constitutional bodies.”

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana and National Assembly Chairman Timilsina.

Other members of the Council, Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR) Agni Sapkota and President of Nepali Congress Sher Bahadur Deuba, leader of the main opposition party in the House of Representatives, didn’t attend the meeting.

According to Sapkota’s press advisor Shreedhar Neupane, the Speaker didn’t attend the meeting because there was lack of coordination between the Chairman and Council’s members. The meeting was called without preparation and setting up agendas for the meeting, he added.

The meeting was also called earlier on Sunday. However, the meeting could not convene after two members, Deuba and Sapkota, were absent.

There are now 45 vacant posts in 13 constitutional bodies. Five positions, including chairpersons have remained vacant in National Human Rights Commission, National Women Commission, Dalit Commission, Indigenous Nationalities Commission and Inclusive Commission.