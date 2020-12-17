Vijaya Kumar Shah: Heights Individual Income Tax Payer

Working quietly promoting Nepalese industries and contributing to Nepal’s treasury paying tax, Vijaya Kumar Shah, chairman of Jawalakhel Group of Industries’ Chairman, has rarely boast about his contributions.

Running one of the most transparent industry in the country, Shah has name and fame in industrial sector. His contribution to the nation proves it.

At a time when numbers of alcohol and beverages company are coming in the market and there is growing completion from imported beer and beverage, Shah, a renowned industrialist, has not only fairly and transparently been taxes to the country but is also able to maintain quality of his product.

For paying the highest income tax among the individual taxpayer in FY 2018/019, Jawalakhel Group of Industries’ Chairman Vijay Kumar Shah receives government accolades.

Although the COVID-19 has badly shaken the industrial sector, Jawalakhel Group of Industries, a business conglomerate managing multiple companies that manufacture and distribute alcoholic beverages, is able to maintain its production to place its chairman the highest income tax among individual taxpayers in FY 2018/19.

Amid a program, Shah was felicitated for being the largest individual tax payer for fiscal year 2018/19 by the Government of Nepal. Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel facilitated Shah amid a function recently.

Surya Nepal Pvt Ltd has become the biggest income tax payer of the country for fiscal year 2018/19. Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel on Sunday felicitated the Indo-Nepal-UK joint venture along with 14 other taxpayers for paying highest income taxes to the country amid a ceremony to mark the 9th National Tax Day.

Among exporters, Dabur Nepal Pvt Ltd was honored for being the largest taxpayer. Himal Power Ltd was felicitated for being the largest taxpayer among special industries. In terms of banks and financial institutions, Nabil Bank Ltd paid the highest income tax in 2018/19 and received the government accolade.

Annapurna Agro Industries Pvt Ltd (taxpayer paying highest tax among agro and livestock industries), Chhimek Laghubitta Bittaya Sanstha Ltd (taxpayer paying highest tax among cooperatives and microfinance companies), Nepal Reinsurance Company Ltd (among insurance companies), Manipal Education and Medical Group (among education service) and IME Ltd (among remittance companies) were also felicitated by the Inland Revenue Department.

Agni Incorporated Pvt Ltd (taxpayer paying highest tax among trading businesses) and Taragaon Regency Hotel Limited (among tourism businesses) also received the government felicitation.

Kamana Bikas Bank Ltd was honored by Finance Minister Paudel for paying the highest income tax in fiscal year 2018/19 from among the taxpayers that are under the Medium Level Taxpayers Office while VFS received the government felicitation for paying the highest tax from taxpayers across the inland revenue offices in the country.

Ghorahi Cement Industries Pvt Ltd was felicitated for paying the highest Value Added Tax in the same fiscal year.