President Bhandari Dissolves HoR, Mid-Term Election On April 30 And May 10 Next Year

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has dissolved the House of Representatives (HoR) of the Federal Parliament as per the recommendation of the government.

The first phase of the mid-term election will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021, and the second phase election will be held on Monday, May 10, 2021, to receive a fresh mandate from people for the formation of the new HoR, informed the Office of the President by issuing a press statement.

The Office of the President stated that the decision to this effect was taken in line with Article 76 (1), (7), and Article 85 of the Constitution of Nepal, 2072, fundamental principles and values of the parliamentary system, and various national and international practices.

Earlier today, the emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers had recommended the President to dissolve the parliament.