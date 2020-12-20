Weather Forecast For December 20: Partly Cloudy Province 1 And Gandaki Province

Dec. 20, 2020, 7:32 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1 and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

Under the influence of the Western Disturbance and moisture feeding from Arabian Sea over northwest Himalayas at middle-tropospheric levels scattered snow fall in Sudur Paschim province.

