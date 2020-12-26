RPP Organized A Motorcycle Rally Demanding Restoration Of Monarchy And Hindu State

RPP Organized A Motorcycle Rally Demanding Restoration Of Monarchy And Hindu State

Dec. 26, 2020, 6:42 p.m.

Rashtriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has organized a big motorcycle rally demanding to the monarchy and the Hindu Kingdom.

Started from Babharmahal, the rally concluded in Durbarmarg. Attended by RPP leader Dr. Prakash Chandra Lohani, Kamal Thapa and other leaders, the rally passed from Thapathali, Tripureshwor, Sundhara, Ratna Park and Jamal before concluding in Durbar Marg.

RPP has already announced a program from nationwide agitation demanding monarchy and the Hindu Kingdom. RPP has already announced a mass rally in capital Kathmandu on January 1, 2021.

