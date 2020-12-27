NIBL Opens 20th Extension Counter In Mangalbazar

NIBL Opens 20th Extension Counter In Mangalbazar

Dec. 27, 2020, 5:28 p.m.

Jyoti Prakash Panday, the CEO of Nepal Investment Bank Ltd. a leading bank in the “A” class banking category, inaugurated the Extension Counter of NIBL at Mangalbazar, Lailtpur. This is its 20th Extension Counter.

mangal bazar picture 1.jpg

NIBL has been catering to its customer from 83 branches, 128 ATMs, 20 extension counters, 10 revenue collection counters and 59 branchless banking counters. The bank, being the recipient of five Banks of the Year awards for exemplary service and business, was accredited with Euromoney awards for “Best Bank 2018” from the international publication - Euromoney. Further, ICRA Nepal (International Credit Rating Agency- Nepal) has given the bank a credit rating of A.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Army's UN Peacekeepers Averted Rebel Attacks In Central African Republic
Dec 27, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Registers 208 New Cases Of COVID-19
Dec 27, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 481 New Cases, 711 Recovery And 6 Deaths
Dec 27, 2020
Partly To Generally Cloudy In Western Parts Of The Country
Dec 27, 2020
RPP Organized A Motorcycle Rally Demanding Restoration Of Monarchy And Hindu State
Dec 26, 2020

More on Economy

ADB Prove Loans For The Expansion Of TIA and Gautam Buddha Airport By Agencies 3 days, 10 hours ago
Nepal-India Second Silgadhi-Charali Petroleum Pipeline To Materialize Soon By Agencies 4 days, 23 hours ago
World Bank Provides $80 Million To Nepal To Implement Rural Enterprise and Economic Development Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days ago
Coca-Cola And Santa Claus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days ago
Mistri Khola Hydro Project To Generate Power In A Month By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago
Global IME Bank And TU Controller Of Examination Inked Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

GG: Growing Local Reach By A Correspondent Dec 27, 2020
Nepal Army's UN Peacekeepers Averted Rebel Attacks In Central African Republic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 27, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Registers 208 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 27, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 481 New Cases, 711 Recovery And 6 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 27, 2020
Women Migrant Workers And Their Human Rights By Novela Acharya Dec 27, 2020
Building Hope Between Order and Chaos By Dr. K. Uprety Dec 27, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75