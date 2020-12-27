NIBL Opens 20th Extension Counter In Mangalbazar

Jyoti Prakash Panday, the CEO of Nepal Investment Bank Ltd. a leading bank in the “A” class banking category, inaugurated the Extension Counter of NIBL at Mangalbazar, Lailtpur. This is its 20th Extension Counter.

NIBL has been catering to its customer from 83 branches, 128 ATMs, 20 extension counters, 10 revenue collection counters and 59 branchless banking counters. The bank, being the recipient of five Banks of the Year awards for exemplary service and business, was accredited with Euromoney awards for “Best Bank 2018” from the international publication - Euromoney. Further, ICRA Nepal (International Credit Rating Agency- Nepal) has given the bank a credit rating of A.