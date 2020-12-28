TU CONVOCATION Limited By COVID-19

Taking part in the university convocation is a dream for many students. However, only a few graduates were allowed to physically take part in this year’s convocation at the Tribhuwan University (TU).

Deputy Chief Correspondent of Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) Sharad Chandra Bhandary was among the hundred-plus participants attending the 46th TU convocation.

Pursuing his study alongside work, Bhandary had secured the top position in his batch for an MA in Journalism and showed that if there is a will, there indeed is away.

Bhandary stood first in his class and emerged on top of the list in the MA-Journalism batch of 2074 under the TU Central Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Central Campus, Kirtipur.

Bhandary, a self-made man and hardworking journalist, had also worked as a newsreader with Radio Nepal for over 15 years. He also produced contemporary programs, Ghatna Ra Bichar and Paribesh.

Bhandary was there to receive two medals for his feat, including the TU graduate medal and Narayan Shanti Mishra medal.

“It was a moment of pride and joy for me as I have completed my master’s while performing my duty in RSS,” said Bhandary. “Pursuing an education is a never-ending process and I have a mission to pursue Ph.D. in journalism.”

Having worked for 22 years in RSS, Bhandary has traveled extensively in different parts of the country as well as abroad.

TU decided to downsize the number of participants due to the fear of coronavirus.

Out of 7,057 graduates who had filled the form and paid the due amounts to participate in the convocation, TU will award only 86 students physically and the remaining will be addressed by a virtual program.

Lila Prasad Bagale, who came first in Master’s Degree from TU Central Campus, won the Chancellor medal with a 4.0 GPA. Chairperson of the main function committee Dr. Ghanashyam Thakur, who is also the joint controller of the TU Office of the Examinations Controller, said various 31 medals and prizes will be presented. Other toppers include Pratiksya Rijal from School of Management, Swarnim Raj Lamsal from Central Department of English, Narendra Raj Paneru of Central Department of Economics, Ram Lal Bhusal of Central Department of Chemistry, Puja Bhattarai from Central Department of Management, and Chakra Bam of Central Department of Political Science.

The medal winners and those completing M.Phil, and Ph.D., and guests totaling 200 attend the function, Thakur said. A total of 7,087 students have graduated this year from the University. The convocation was held on December 21.

Although the number of participants is small, Tribhuwan University, Nepal’s largest and oldest varsity, has fulfilled one of its most important functions by holding the convocation.