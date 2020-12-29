Kathmandu Valley Registers 398 New Cases Of COVID-19

Kathmandu Valley Registers 398 New Cases Of COVID-19

Dec. 29, 2020, 4:37 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 398 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 6135 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 398 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 398 cases, 324 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 52 in Lalitpur and 22 in Bhaktapur. There are 228 patients are in ICU and 40 in ventilator.

With 708 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 259548.

