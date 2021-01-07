Weather Forecast For January 7: Mainly Fair

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and western high mountainous regions. No significant trend in day time temperature.

According to Metrological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in Province 1 and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Slightly fall in night time temperature tonight