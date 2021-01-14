COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 403 New Cases, 405 Recovery And 6 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 403 New Cases, 405 Recovery And 6 Deaths

Jan. 14, 2021, 4:56 p.m.

With 403 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 266546.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population said that in 5032 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 405 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 405 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and the total recovery is 2601077 the recovery rate is 97. 61percent.

As many as 6 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1943. There are 4426 are active cases in the country.

