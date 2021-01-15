Samsung Digital Plaza Added New Showroom In Dubarmarg

Sung June Park, Vice President of Samsung Electronics Limited, inaugurated the Samsung Digital Plaza amidst a ceremony. The showroom inaugurated by Samsung Plaza has been facilitating its customers through various ways.

The Samsung Digital Plaza showcases all products of Samsung including its incredible ranges of QLED TVs, LED TVs, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Microwave Ovens and Mobile Phones.

Apart from this, HIM electronics has been offering best quality and innovative products to the customers outside the valley through Samsung Digital Plaza located in five different places and it is also available in six different locations inside the valley till date. The Company is committed to provide high quality service to all our customers throughout the country in reasonable price.

HIM Electronics Pvt. Ltd., the authorized distributor of Samsung Electronics and Home Appliances in Nepal, upgraded its sophisticated Samsung Digital Plaza at Durbarmarg. With the total area of around 4300 sq feet this is one of the biggest electronic showrooms of Nepal.