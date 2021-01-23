Larry King, legendary Talk Show Host, Dies At 87

Larry King, legendary Talk Show Host, Dies At 87

Jan. 23, 2021, 8:27 p.m.

Larry King, the longtime CNN host who became an icon through his interviews with countless newsmakers and his sartorial sensibilities, has died. He was 87.

His son, Chance, confirmed King's death Saturday morning.

King hosted "Larry King Live" on CNN for over 25 years, interviewing presidential candidates, celebrities, athletes, movie stars and everyday people. He retired in 2010 after taping more than 6,000 episodes of the show.

A statement was posted on his verified Facebook announcing his passing.

The statement did not give the cause of death.

King had been hospitalized with Covid-19 in early January at Cedars-Sinai, a source close to the family said at the time.

"We mourn the passing of our colleague Larry King," CNN President Jeff Zucker said in a statement.

Source: CNN

Agencies

