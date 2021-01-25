Fair Weather In Bagmati, Province 2, Province 5 And Karnali

Jan. 25, 2021, 7:08 a.m.

Under the partial effect, there are partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and western high mountaineous regions.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and western high mountaineous regions tonight.

