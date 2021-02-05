COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 105 New Cases, 272 Recovery And 2 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 105 New Cases, 272 Recovery And 2 Deaths

Feb. 5, 2021, 4:25 p.m.

With 105 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 271707.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 2799 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 105 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 272 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 267065 the recovery rate is 98.48 percent.

As many as 2 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2035. There are 2108 are active cases in the country.

