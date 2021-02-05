Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely At Some Places Of Province 1 And Bagmati

Feb. 5, 2021, 7:01 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light to moderate rain is possible at many places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at some places of Province 1 and Bagmati Province. There are possibilities of light to moderate snowfall at many places of the high mountainous region.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1 and at many places of hilly regions of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Province 7. There are chances of light to moderate snowfall at many places of the high mountainous region.

