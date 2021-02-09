Myanmar Military Leader Addresses Nation After Coup

The leader of Myanmar's military has made his first national address since the coup against the government of the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

In his televised address to the public on Monday, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing defended the military's action on the grounds of irregularities in last year's general election.

The general said the electoral commission, the president, and parliament refused to act despite requests from his side.

He said he had no choice but to declare a state of emergency for the sake of a constitution-based, genuine democracy.

The general, however, made no mention of Aung San Suu Kyi or of widespread protests against the military.

On Monday, tens of thousands of people took to the streets of the country's largest city of Yangon, calling for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other detained leaders.

It appears that the protesters will continue their demonstrations for seven straight days in a bid to ramp up pressure on the military.

The military imposed a curfew for areas of Yangon and Mandalay, another major city, between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. local time. Military officials pledged that they will act justly and according to the law.