Japan Starts COVID-19 Vaccinations

Japan Starts COVID-19 Vaccinations

Feb. 18, 2021, 7:17 a.m.

Coronavirus vaccinations are underway in Japan. About 40,000 healthcare workers will receive the jab in the first phase of the rollout.

The director at Tokyo Medical Center was the first person in the country to receive the shot. Araki Kazuhiro said, "I think the vaccine is the trump card in the coronavirus pandemic. If data from our shots is analyzed and used by public health officials, I would be very grateful."

About 800 staff members of the hospital will be inoculated in the initial round. After the shots, the recipients will be monitored for 15 minutes. There have been no reports of any severe reactions so far.

The head nurse at Tokyo Medical Center said, "I think it will be great if I can work without feeling anxious for myself, or for society, so I am relieved that I'm vaccinated and can be part of this first step."

Healthcare workers at 100 hospitals across Japan are receiving Pfizer's vaccine.

The government will analyze data from the first 20,000 recipients to check for side effects.

The inoculations will eventually be expanded to about 3.7 million medical workers and then to elderly people.

President of Japan Medical Association, Nakagawa Toshio, said, "We should bring down the number of new infections as much as possible before the nationwide vaccination rollout. That will pave the way for getting the virus under control."

Health authorities across Japan reported more than 1,400 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, with 79 deaths. Six-hundred seven people are currently in serious condition.

Agencies

Police Has Made Public Bhagrathi Murder Case Accused
Feb 18, 2021
Facebook Blocks Australian Users From Viewing Or Sharing News
Feb 18, 2021
Japanese Ambassador To Nepal Pays Farewell Visit To PM Oli
Feb 17, 2021
Bhagarathi Bhatta's Rape-murder Accused Arrested
Feb 17, 2021
UNHCR Will Support Nepal To Solve Bhutan Refugee Problem: PM Oli
Feb 17, 2021

More on International

Facebook Blocks Australian Users From Viewing Or Sharing News By Agencies 2 hours, 14 minutes ago
Detention Of Aung San Suu Kyi Extended By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Internet Cut Off And Armored Vehicles Appeared In Myanmar’s Street By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago
UN Human Rights Council Divided Over Myanmar By Agencies 5 days, 2 hours ago
China Bans BBC World News From Broadcasting By Agencies 6 days, 1 hour ago
Biden's First Call With Xi By Agencies 6 days, 18 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal To Start Vaccinating Elderly From March 7 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 18, 2021
Police Has Made Public Bhagrathi Murder Case Accused By Agencies Feb 18, 2021
Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1 And Province 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 18, 2021
Japanese Ambassador To Nepal Pays Farewell Visit To PM Oli By Agencies Feb 17, 2021
India's COVID-19 'Human Barricade' To Keep Cases Under Control, Say Experts By REUTERS Feb 17, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Registers 60 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 17, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75