Partly Cloudy In Bagmati And Gandaki

Partly Cloudy In Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki

Feb. 20, 2021, 6:23 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there is a possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern high mountainous region. Slightly rise in day time temperature.

Under the influence of Western disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1 and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. No significant trend in night time temperature tonight.

