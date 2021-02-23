PM Oli Celebrated His 70th Birthday

PM Oli Celebrated His 70th Birthday

Feb. 23, 2021, 5:10 p.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli quietly celebrated his 70th birthday in the presence of his family members and close relatives at his official residence in Baluwatar.

Today Oli has turned 70. He celebrated the occasion at PM's residence in presence of his father Mohan Prasad Oli, spouse Radhika Shakya, along with a few others in his close circle.

