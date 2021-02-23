PM Oli Celebrated His 70th Birthday

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli quietly celebrated his 70th birthday in the presence of his family members and close relatives at his official residence in Baluwatar.
Today Oli has turned 70. He celebrated the occasion at PM's residence in presence of his father Mohan Prasad Oli, spouse Radhika Shakya, along with a few others in his close circle.
VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75