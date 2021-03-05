Weather Update And Forecast For March 5 Across Nepal

Weather Update And Forecast For March 5 Across Nepal

March 5, 2021, 7:23 a.m.

There are partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country , mainly fair in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of the country. There chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountainous region.

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country, mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region tonight.

