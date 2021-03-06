Partly To Generally Cloudy Province Bagmati And Gandaki Province

Partly To Generally Cloudy Province Bagmati And Gandaki Province

March 6, 2021, 7:39 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, Light rain is likely to continue at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountainous region.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Sudur Pashchim Province along with partly cloudy in the hilly areas and and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to continue at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountainous region.

