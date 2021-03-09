COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 59 New Cases 60 Recoveries And 1Death

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 59 New Cases 60 Recoveries And 1Death

March 9, 2021, 4:18 p.m.

With 59 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 274869.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 2715 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 59 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 60 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 270987. The recovery rate is 98.60 percent.

There were no deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3012. There are 870 are active cases in the country.

