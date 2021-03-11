COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 92 New Cases 66 Recoveries And No Death

With 92 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 275070.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 4484Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 92 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 66 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 272116. The recovery rate is 98.57 percent.

There were no deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3012. There are 942 are active cases in the country.