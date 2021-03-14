Weather Updates And Forecast For March 14 Across Nepal

March 14, 2021, 6:15 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1 and Bagmati Province.

Partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1 and Gandaki Province tonight.

