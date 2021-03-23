Isolated And Brief Rain Is Likely In Gandaki, Karnali and Sudur Pashchim Provinces

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the rest of Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at a few places of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of hilly region of rest of the Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Division predicts isolated Brief rain or thundershowers to continue at a few places of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.