Poor Visibility Affects TIA Services

March 28, 2021, 8:18 a.m.

Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) services have been affected for the past two days due to low visibility caused by adverse weather. According to TIA office, both domestic and international flight schedules have been hampered because of a weather issue reports RSS.

According to RSS, the airport has been just able to operate IFR flights at the present, according to TIA general manager Pratap Babu Tiwari. On Friday, flight schedules were affected for around two hours and the IFR flight was opened in the evening.

TIA is the country’s sole international airport and 19 airline service providers including 10 helicopters companies provide domestic services from here. Towards international flight, 19 airline companies provide services and this number was 30 including three domestic companies before the Covid-19 crisis.

Thick haze is seen in the Kathmandu Valley. According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, there is a partial impact of the Westerly wind along with the local wind in the country. As said by Department senior meteorologist Raju Pradhananga dust and smoke seen in the atmosphere for the past few days and forest fires in some parts of Nepal and India have contributed to making the weather bad.

Agencies

