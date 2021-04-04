Kathmandu Valley Logs 99 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 99 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3456 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 99 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 99 cases, Kathmandu districts records 87 cases, Lalitpur 8 and Bhaktapur 4 .

With 176 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 277944.